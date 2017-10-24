 »   »   » So Lovely! Lisa Haydon's Baby Pool Time With Her Son Zack!

Subscribe to Filmibeat
The lovely Lisa Haydon shared an adorable picture of herself enjoying her time with her son Zack in an inflatable baby pool and she captioned the picture by saying that the baby pool is the greatest invention of all times!
Also, Lisa Haydon has been showing Zack only from the behind and this time, thankfully, we can see half of his face from the back. Check out Lisa Haydon and baby Zack pictures below...
Lisa & Zack
This picture of Lisa Haydon breastfeeding little Zack created a storm on social media. However, she didn't really give two hoots about it as it's a natural process, of course!
Story first published: Tuesday, October 24, 2017, 12:12 [IST]
