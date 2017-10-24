 »   »   » So Lovely! Lisa Haydon's Baby Pool Time With Her Son Zack!

So Lovely! Lisa Haydon's Baby Pool Time With Her Son Zack!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The lovely Lisa Haydon shared an adorable picture of herself enjoying her time with her son Zack in an inflatable baby pool and she captioned the picture by saying that the baby pool is the greatest invention of all times!

Also, Lisa Haydon has been showing Zack only from the behind and this time, thankfully, we can see half of his face from the back. Check out Lisa Haydon and baby Zack pictures below...

Baby Pool Time

Baby Pool Time

Lisa Haydon enjoys her baby pool time with her cute little son Zack.

Back View

Back View

Lisa has been sharing pictures of baby Zack from the back only.

Baby Zack

Baby Zack

It looks like baby Zack himself doesn't want to look at the camera!

Lisa & Zack

Lisa & Zack

This picture of Lisa Haydon breastfeeding little Zack created a storm on social media. However, she didn't really give two hoots about it as it's a natural process, of course!

Swimming Lessons

Swimming Lessons

We're sure Lisa Haydon herself will be Zack's swimming coach in the coming years.

Mommy & Son

Mommy & Son

Being a mother is the best thing in life and Lisa is enjoying every bit of it.

Zack Lalvani

Zack Lalvani

Here's another picture of Zack and we're all eagerly waiting to see his face!

Bow Boy

Bow Boy

Zack is already the most stylish kid in town with his crisp white shirt and bow!

Little Boy

Little Boy

Zack is 5-months-old as of now!

India Calling?

India Calling?

Hope she brings Zack to India sooner or later.

Lisa Haydon
Read more about: Lisa Haydon
Story first published: Tuesday, October 24, 2017, 12:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 24, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos