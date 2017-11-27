 »   »   » SO SWEET OF HER! Kareena Kapoor Khan: It Would Be My Honour To Share Frame With Ranbir Kapoor

Remember the time when Kareena Kapoor Khan and her cousin Ranbir Kapoor attended Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan and had a blast? Their cute bonding and pulling each other's leg left the audience in splits.
Recently at an event when Bebo was asked about her favourite Kapoor to work with, here's what she had to say...
Awww!
The actress was quoted as saying, "Well, I think there is only one Kapoor and that's Ranbir Kapoor."
He's The Best
"He is my brother and he is absolutely nothing but the best that we have in the country today and it would be my honor to actually share a frame with him at some point in my life," said the Begum.
A Proud Sister
Earlier while talking about Ranbir's success in Bollywood, Kareena had said, "We are all very proud of our family. And we are delighted to see that Ranbir, especially, has done such amazing work in such a short time."
A Bundle Of Talent
The actress had told a leading daily, "Whether it's in terms of his films or the brands he endorses, he has been around for such a small period but he has done great stuff. We kind of feel proud of each other."
There's Something Magical
"I would like to do a nice brother-sister story with Ranbir (Kapoor) at some point in life. There's something magical about our pairing. I have never worked with my sister so hopefully I will work with my brother soon," the actress had said.
These Two Are Such Sweethearts!
Earlier in one of her HT interviews, Bebo had revealed, "Ranbir loves to visit his friends at 2 am. So, he has threatened to come to our house for a drink. I told him, ‘Please come, but 2 baje raat ko mat aana (laughs; don't come over at 2 in the night). Nobody is awake in my house [at that time]. We like to sleep by 12 am."
Kareena On Her Equation With Ranbir
"We don't meet [often]. Saif (Ali Khan; husband) and I don't really meet anyone (laughs). We don't ‘socialise' with the industry. But on special occasions or major family events like Diwali or my grandmother's birthday, we are always together."
What Competition?
When quizzed if she feels like competing with Ranbir in any way, Kareena had said, "We come from the same industry, but two different generations altogether. So, competing with Ranbir would be unfair. But it feels nice and also goes to show that both of us are faces that people can relate to. I am happy about that."