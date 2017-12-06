 »   »   » SO SWEET! Varun Sharma Aka Choocha Gets A Warm Welcome Back Home In Jalandhar

Varun Sharma aka Choocha from Fukrey Returns recently took his teammates to his hometown Jalandhar just before the release of their film. The Fukra gang had a gala time touring the city and knowing their co-star a little more.

It is a lesser known fact that the Fukrey actor hails from Jalanadhar, Punjab.



Varun along with Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Ali Fazal toured Jalandhar and visited places where Varun Sharma spent his childhood days being the Fukra that he is.



The Fukrey Returns team visited the old house where Varun Sharma spent his childhood. The entire neighborhood got to welcome the homecoming of the actor and greeted the entire star cast with band-baja and garlands.



Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh and Ali Fazal spend a good amount of time in the house which was now host to the entire neighborhood that gathered to get a glimpse of their favorite stars. Varun Sharma's maasi (maternal aunt) who stays nearby also got to welcome her nephew and treated the entire cast with food and refreshments.



Later Pulkit tweeted this picture...



Scrumptious meal, elaborate spread and crazy gang! Fukras in Jalandhar!! @fukreyreturns 8th Dec! 🤘👻

Excel Entertainment's 'Fukrey' made a huge buzz in 2013. The 2013 film won hearts with its unusual concept and emerged as a hit at the box office.



The first film touched our hearts with the friendly equation of the four guys and tickled our funny bones at the fun banter between Choocha and Bholi, the trailer of 'Fukrey Returns' too grabbed the same essence making the film even more interesting.



Ever since the trailer of the film released, the audience is highly anticipating the release of 'Fukrey Returns'. The Bhai anthem 'Tu Mera Bhai Nahi' not only resonated well with the audience but also quickly became a rage adding to the excitement of the film.



Fukrey Returns is co-produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment and will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is set to release on 8th December 2017.