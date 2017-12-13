 »   »   » So Cute! Soha Ali Khan Shares A Picture With Her Baby Girl

So Cute! Soha Ali Khan Shares A Picture With Her Baby Girl

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
Soha Ali Khan shares beautiful pictures with daughter Inaaya while reading her book | FilmiBeat

Soha Ali Khan is enjoying every bit of her motherhood and shared a picture on her Instagram handle reading a few lines to her baby girl from her new newly released book, The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous.

Her latest book is published by Penguin India and is available at stores for purchase. Check out Soha Ali Khan and her cute little baby's pictures below!

So Adorable

So Adorable

Soha Ali Khan is seen reading a few lines to her baby girl from her newly released book 'The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous'.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan

She's enjoying every bit of her motherhood and what a way to bring up her child by reading her own book!

Soha & Kunal

Soha & Kunal

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu were blessed with a girl child on September 29, 2017.

Tweet Tweet

Tweet Tweet

"We are over the moon to share we have been blessed with a beautiful baby girl on this auspicious day Thank you for the love & blessings," tweeted Kunal Khemu.

The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous

The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous

The book is published by Penguin India and is available for purchase at several stores all across the country.

First Customer

First Customer

Soha Ali Khan also shared a picture of her first customer and thanked her on Instagram by posting this image.

Soha Ali Khan
Read more about: soha ali khan
Story first published: Wednesday, December 13, 2017, 10:33 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 13, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat