 »   »   » So Cute! Soha Ali Khan Shares A Picture With Her Baby Girl

Soha Ali Khan is enjoying every bit of her motherhood and shared a picture on her Instagram handle reading a few lines to her baby girl from her new newly released book, The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous.

Her latest book is published by Penguin India and is available at stores for purchase. Check out Soha Ali Khan and her cute little baby's pictures below!