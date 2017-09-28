 »   »   » Some People Are Going To Be Deeply Offended When They Read What I Have To Say: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will soon release his memoirs titled, An Ordinary Life. The actor says that he has not hidden anything and has told his story with utmost honesty.

Read what exactly the actor told Bollywood Life.

It Will Cover The Entire Period "It will officially be out in October. We haven't decided on a date as yet. It will cover the entire period from my childhood to the time I arrived in Mumbai. So, it's pretty much written at the mid-point of my life.'' Some People Are Going To Be Deeply Offended "I've been as honest in my memoirs as I could be. I haven't hidden anything. In fact, some people in my life are going to be deeply offended when they read what I have to say.'' I Want To Say Sorry Right Now ''To those who are hurt by my memoirs, I want to say sorry right now, but I had no choice. Either I told my story with utmost honesty or not at all. There's no point in lies or half-truths if you want to tell your story to the world." More Details.. "Penguin India not only convinced me to tell my story, but they also got a co-author on board. Rituparna Chatterjee, who is from the US, came down to India to spend time with me and record my experiences. Whenever I had time I called her over to share my experiences.'' ''Not only was it about finding time in my schedule, lekin mood bhi toh hona chahiye na? (One has to be in the mood, too).'' My Story Is Inspirational ''I couldn't start introspecting about my life any time I was free to do so. Every phase of my life has a different connotation, relevance and significance for me. I shouldn't be saying this myself.'' ''But the book has turned out the way I hoped it would. I think I've a lot to share with people who come from small towns to the big cities with their big dreams. If I didn't find my story inspirational I wouldn't have put it down in a book."

The actor also talked about its film version, "Let's see how far the book goes. Right now, I am excited about how people will respond to my brutally honest confessions. Being the hero of the story has never been a priority. I don't mind being seen in an unflattering light."

