 »   »   » SAD! Some People In Bollywood Happy With Tubelight's Failure; Think Salman Khan Bahot Udd Raha Tha?

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the country. Nobody expected that his film Tubelight will get such a lukewarm response. The actor is very disappointed with the failure of his recent movie.

In a recent interview to a magazine, Salman Khan revealed a shocking truth about some people, who feel happy when his film does not work. Read Salman's candid chat below.



There Is So Much Awareness Today "Today there is so much of awareness - physical awareness, mental awareness. There are people to guide you in various fields.''

In Those Days... ''You keep on reinventing yourself. You keep on increasing your level from your previous film. You have personal trainers and dietitians. In those days, you ate parathas and you did baithaks.''

This Is The Advantage That We Have ''So no matter what they did they could not get to this mark. This is the advantage that we have over our seniors. They didn't have the right people around them."

Akshay & We have Learnt It The Hard Way.. "Akki (Akshay Kumar) and we have learnt it the hard way. When I was new, Jackie (Shroff) and Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) were much bigger stars than we could ever imagine.''

I Piggybacked On Sunny & Sanjay ''So also Sunny (Deol). Each time I felt I was dipping and that my films were not working... gadbad chal rahi hai... (Laughs) I piggybacked on Sunny, Sanju. That is how Jeet and Saajan happened."

When A Film Does Not Do Well "Fear as in there is a void. There is so much of time, interest and effort put into a film and in one day it's discarded. When a film does not do well, a lot of people lose money.''

BuSome People Get Happy; They Are Like, ''Bahut Udd Raha Tha'' ''Some people get happy when somebody's film does not do well. They are like bahut udd raha tha, chalo accha hai, upar waale ki laathi... But I hate it when someone's movie doesn't do well.''

You Can't Wish Bad For Someone ''Because not only him... the whole staff, the unit, his family, the exhibitors, the theatre owners, his fans his entire life gets affected. You can't wish bad for someone's life."



