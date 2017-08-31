 »   »   » Sonakshi Sinha Is A Big Prankster; Here's The Proof

Vashu Bhagnani's next has a massive star cast, and the shoot is in process. The film is shot in New York & London with Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. Apart from the two, the film is rumored to have lots of great cameos from a number of stars from the industry. This is also India's first ever staged reality film and is a much anticipated release of the year.

The adorable Sonakshi keeps the unit in splits and in attention all at one time. One such incident a birdie tells us, is when the movie was being shot in Mumbai, the bubbly Sonakshi gets all the Assistant Directors to find her continuously by making an announcement from the director's walkie.

Siting on the set next to her director, she kept announcing for about 15 minutes in a changed voice that Sonakshi was not on the set and the shot was ready. The assistants kept looking for her until they realised it was a prank played by Sonakshi. Now who would mind being a part of such a fun set!

Shahrukh Khan shared FIRST LOOK of ITTEFAQ starring Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha | FilmiBeat

The 'Ittefaq' actress is definitely a pro prankster and from what we hear, the whole unit adores the lively and crazy side of Sonakshi with the great voice modulation skills she possesses.

Sonakshi says, "Chakri sir is really funny and it helps to have such a jovial personality while you are shooting a funny film. It's been wonderful working with him. Ive always liked Diljit as a singer and as an actor too, and to be able to work with him in this space is great!"

Meanwhile, producer of the film, Deepshika Deshmukh adds, "Sonakshi's positivity is so contagious. She made working long hours, rather fun. The entire unit just loves her for the chirpy and lively person that she is. She has been an absolute delight to work with and made working fun with her sweet pranks on the sets