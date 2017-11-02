 »   »   » REALLY? Sonakshi Sinha Was Uncomfortable Shooting Seductive Scenes With Sidharth Malhotra!

REALLY? Sonakshi Sinha Was Uncomfortable Shooting Seductive Scenes With Sidharth Malhotra!

Sonakshi Sinha would be sharing screen space for the first time with Sidharth Malhotra in Ittefaq.

She recently appeared with her co-stars Sidharth and Akshaye Khanna for a special show called 'Interrogation With Karan Johar' where she made a candid confession when it comes to shooting seductive scenes. Read on to know what she had to say...

Sonakshi Developed Cold Feet

When quizzed if she enjoyed seducing Sidharth for the film, the actress quipped, "Every actor has that (one) thing which they are not very good at or they are uncomfortable doing. Sometimes it is the comedy, sometimes it's emotional scenes, sometimes it's seduction."

It's Not Her Comfort Zone

"It was really very uncomfortable. See, I am a very good actor, that's why it didn't show, but I was very uncomfortable," she added.

But, Sid's Not At Fault

Sonakshi however clarified that this discomfort was not just with Sidharth but "in general in front of cameras".

This Man Is Her First Crush

The actress revealed that she had a crush on Hrithik Roshan.

You Won't Believe What She Use To Do During Her School Days!

Sonakshi confessed, "He (Hrithik) was my first crush in school and when his film released, I went ballistic. He is the only actor whose posters I have had in my room. I used to send a boy from my house to his -- we stay five minutes from each other -- everyday with a different poster. I used to say, 'Get me his autograph'. He is the only actor I have ever done that for."

KJo Ended Up Grilling Sid's Personal Life

When asked who he is dating, Sid told Karan, "I am single. I am generally single in October."

He Even Asked Sid About His S*x Life!

To which he jokingly replied, "It's exciting, thrilling and intriguing. And all the three happened on the same night."

Akshaye Khanna's Candid Confession

The actor revealed that for him, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the sexiest woman in the industry.

