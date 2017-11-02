 »   »   » REALLY? Sonakshi Sinha Was Uncomfortable Shooting Seductive Scenes With Sidharth Malhotra!

You Won't Believe What She Use To Do During Her School Days!

Sonakshi confessed, "He (Hrithik) was my first crush in school and when his film released, I went ballistic. He is the only actor whose posters I have had in my room. I used to send a boy from my house to his -- we stay five minutes from each other -- everyday with a different poster. I used to say, 'Get me his autograph'. He is the only actor I have ever done that for."

