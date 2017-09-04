 »   »   » Sonali Bendre To Conduct Her Second Masterclass With Author Amish Tripathi!

Sonali Bendre's first book titled 'Modern Gurukul: My Experiments With Parenting' turned out to be a bestseller all across the country and the actress ended up crating a huge Facebook group of like minded people who share the love for reading and the community of bibliophiles exchange thoughts and points of views to propagate discussion and encourage other readers and writers.

In June 2017, Sonali organised her first masterclass with critically acclaimed author, Anand Neelkantan, which received tremendous response from aspiring writers and avid readers. She will put together another masterclass today, September 4, 2017 with renowned author, Amish Tripathi to bring light to the researching process a writer must go through, in order to pen down fiction and non-fiction books. The two will discuss the latter's latest book, Immortal India.

Sonali Bendre also took to Twitter and shared her excitement about the Masterclass and said, "Super excited for tomorrow's #SBCMasterclassWithAmish! Don't forget to tune in to http://fb.com/iamsonalibendre tomorrow at 4 pm. #ImmortalIndia."

