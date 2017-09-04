 »   »   » No Cold War Only Love! Sonam Kapoor Bonds With Kareena Kapoor Khan On The Sets Of Veere Di Wedding

Sonam Kapoor has kick-started the shoot of the much-awaited chick-flick of the year, Veere Di Wedding and we have their first picture from the sets of the film.

Interestingly, rumours were rife that there's cold war brewing between these two leading ladies but we're sure that this picture is a strong proof to put all the rumours to rest.

Hello Hotties! "First day shooting with this one... ❤ #veerediwedding #kareenakapoorkhan," Sonam Kapoor captioned the picture and we can't stop swooning over their bonding. Kareena’s Stunning Look For The Film About a couple of days ago, Rhea Kapoor had also shared the look of Kareena Kapoor from the sets of film and she was glowing like never before. Bebo, Sporting A Nude Make-up She was seen donning a nude make-up look and looked as fresh as the morning dew. How Anil Kapoor Wished Luck To His Daughters For #VDW On the first day of the shooting, actor Anil Kapoor wished Sonam & Rhea for collaborating with Kareena and wrote, "I had a blast working with #KareenaKapoorKhan in Bewafa & Tashan! I know my daughters will feel the same & more in #VeereDiWedding!!"

Before the first script reading in Mumbai on July 12, Kareena had revealed that Permanent Roommates actor Sumeet Vyas would be playing her love interest in the film.

The film's other two leading ladies, Swara Bhaskar and debutante Shikha Talsania will also be a part of the first schedule.