 »   »   » Pool Diaries! Sonam Kapoor & Swara Bhaskar Chill By The Pool In Phuket

Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar were chilling by the pool in Phuket after a tiresome shoot for their upcoming chick flick Veere Di Wedding and the duo had to catch a two long hours flight just to reach there.

Swara Bhaskar posted the video clip on her Instagram handle and captioned it, "When u are dog tired after a looooooong flight.. actually two.. but still gotta chill out with your #Veere At." Check out the pictures below!

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is seen chilling by the pool in Phuket, Thailand.

Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar uploaded the clip on her Instagram handle.

Happy Sonam

Sonam Kapoor is seen basking in the sun and relaxing!

Veere Di Wedding

Sonam Kapoor is currently shooting for her upcoming film Veere Di Wedding.

Chick Flick

Veere Di Wedding is India's first chick flick!

Starcast

Veere Di Wedding also stars Kareena Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in the lead roles.

Grand Release

The film is all set to hit the theatres in May 2018.

Female Version

It's touted to be the next Dil Chahta Hai, girl version!

Director's Cut

The film is directed by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's sister.

One Of A Kind

We're sure the film will be one of a kind we've ever seen!

