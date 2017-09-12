 »   »   » Why Is He Scared? Sooraj Pancholi Deletes His Twitter Account!

Sooraj Pancholi has deleted his Twitter handle and raised a lot of questions about 'What is he hiding' and 'Why is he afraid'? It looks like Twitter is not for everyone and one needs to handle the trolls and questions thrown at them in a direct manner. Sooraj was bogged down by the ongoing controversy about his father Aditya Pancholi and Kangana Ranaut and it's too much to handle for the young lad.

Last night before deleting his Twitter handle, Sooraj tweeted against the media by saying, "Its my humble request to all the media platforms out there! To please keep my sister and me out of the current site. I have nothing against anyone and I would like to keep away from the mess... its something that I have been trying to avoid for years. And I think its not right for anyone to tag my sister or me in every single article about it.. Please think of it as a son or a daughter.. say whatever you want but please do not invl us in it.. Thank you!. (sic)."

However, Sooraj Pancholi is available on Instagram though!