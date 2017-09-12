 »   »   » Why Is He Scared? Sooraj Pancholi Deletes His Twitter Account!

Sooraj Pancholi has deleted his Twitter handle and and raised a lot of questions about 'What is he hiding' and 'Why is he afraid'? It looks like Twitter is not for everyone and one needs to handle the trolls and questions thrown at them in a direct manner. Sooraj was bogged down by the ongoing controversy about his father Aditya Pancholi and Kangana Ranaut and it's too much to handle for the young lad.
Last night before deleting his Twitter handle, Sooraj tweeted against the media by saying, "Its my humble request to all the media platforms out there! To please keep my sister and me out of the current site. I have nothing against anyone and I would like to keep away from the mess... its something that I have been trying to avoid for years. And I think its not right for anyone to tag my sister or me in every single article about it.. Please think of it as a son or a daughter.. say whatever you want but please do not invl us in it.. Thank you!. (sic)."
Sooraj Pancholi is upset that his name and his sister Sana Pancholi's name is being dragged in the Aditya Pancholi and Kangana Ranaut controversy.
Upset by all of this, Sooraj Pancholi might have deleted his Twitter handle as it's too much to take.
There's been a lot of bad news about Aditya Pancholi lately and this has not gone down well with Sooraj Pancholi.
Kangana Ranaut opened a can of worms against Aditya Pancholi and the controversy is still ongoing.
We wonder when will their war of words ever end! Kangana has been flaming it very often.
Sooraj Pancholi has learnt it the hard way that being a celebrity comes with a lot of baggage.
However, Sooraj Pancholi is available on Instagram though!