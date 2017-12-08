 »   »   » SORRY Anushka Shetty! Not You But It's This Bollywood Actress Who Makes Prabhas Go 'WOW'

Baahubali's leading man Prabhas is definitely one of the most eligible bachelors who makes the adies go weak in their knees with his 'oh-so-handsome' looks!
For the longest time, the actor's name has been linked with co-star Anushka Shetty and time and again, we have been hearing their wedding rumours. But sorry Anushka fans, our man's heart goes 'dhak-dhak' for someone else! Read on to know more...
His Secret Crush
The actor recently revealed his secret crush, while gushing about her, looking completely smitten and it's none other than the beautiful Raveena Tandon!
Are You Listening, Anushka?
The gorgeous actress, who stole hearts dancing to Mast Mast and Tip Tip Barsa Pani, has a fan in the superstar.
He's A Jabra Fan
Recently, when Prahas was asked about his crush, he admitted that it is Raveena. He said, ‘I am a big a fan of Raveena! Every time I saw the song from Andaz Apna Apna - Elo ji sanam, I saw that song I was like wow!"
The Baahubali Connection
Interestingly, Raveena's husband Anil Thadani distributed Bahubali and he is an integral part of the blockbuster. A source informs, "In fact, the actors and makers of Bahubali are close friend and part of a group in Hyderabad and whenever they are in Mumbai they visit Anil and Raveena." Aww, how sweet of them!
Prabhas' Fan-Boy Moment
The actress further added, "When the producer and Rana Daggubati first met Anil, they told him about Prabhas being a mad fan of Raveena .When Prabhas visited Anil and Raveena for dinner the last time, he clicked selfies with the gorgeous actress."
Well, we totally feel you, bro!