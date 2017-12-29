 »   »   » Spread Love This New Year With ‘Lae Dooba’ From Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary

The makers of Aiyaary unveiled the very first song from the Republic Day release titled 'Lae Dooba'. The song is a romantic number showcasing the chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh

Lae Dooba is beautifully sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and is composed by Rohchak Kholi. Amidst the intrigue that the trailer of the action thriller has evoked, Lae Dooba brings to the forefront the lighter aspect of the life of an army man, played by Sidharth Malhotra.



Set against an army backdrop, the trailer has hooked up masses creating massive anticipation to watch the film on the screen.



Aiyaary is a film based on the inner conflicts of Army men, Manoj Bajpayee and Sidharth Malhotra, and brings to celluloid a series of thrilling events that unfold for the mentor - protégé duo.



From the makers of A Wednesday, Baby, Special 26, Aiyaary is Neeraj Pandey's next to bring in the Republic Day of 2018.



The makers had earlier released a sizzle to the film showcasing the behind the scenes of the film, raising the excitement of the audience.



Plan C, Friday Filmworks and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) present 'Aiyaary' A Neeraj Pandey Film. Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital is slated to release on 26th January, 2018