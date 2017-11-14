 »   »   » Sridevi Opens Up About Jhanvi Kapoor's Debut: I Feel Like a Newcomer!

Sridevi is nervous for daughter Jhanvi Kapoor's debut; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor is all set to debut in Bollywood in the remake of the Marathi superhit film Sairat and more than Jhanvi, Sridevi sounds nervous and feels like a newcomer. She opened up by saying, "Let me tell you, I feel like a newcomer. She has chosen this path and profession, and I have been in this industry for long."

"So I am mentally more prepared than her. She has been watching me, and knows what she is getting into. Nothing is going to be a cakewalk in any profession. So you have to work hard, and there will be challenges. I'm sure she is ready for it," she summed it up.

Sridevi On Her Daughters Coming Home Late "I'm of course worried when they go out, but luckily, they know their limits and they are very responsible children." Responsible Kids "When you have responsible children, half the battle is over," revealed Sridevi Mother's Love "So, you don't have to worry. But you are concerned" Concerned Mommy "The concern will never go, and you'll always be conscious about them," she summed it up. Bollywood Debut Jhanvi Kapoor will debut in Bollywood in the remake of the Marathi film Sairat. Marathi Film The Marathi film Sairat ended up being a blcokbuster at the box office. KJO The Hindi version of the film is helmed by Karan Johar. Debut Girl It'll be great to see Jhanvi Kapoor on the silver screen! Isn't it, peeps? Debutante We guess a few years down the line after Jhanvi's debut, Khushi will join the bandwagon too. The Crown Sridevi's daughters look like they have a crown always!

