 »   »   » Star Screen Awards 2017: Salman Khan & Madhuri Dixit Steal The Limelight!

Bollywood celebrities made their presence felt at the Star Screen Awards 2017 and Salman Khan was the centre of all attraction sporting a dark blue dapper suit. Madhuri Dixit stole the limelight and looked regal in her golden saree.

Check out the pictures from Star Screen Awards 2017 below!

Salman Khan Salman Khan was the main attraction at the Star Screen Awards 2017. He was seen sporting a dark blue draper suit. Madhuri Dixit Madhuri Dixit stole the limelight and was the talk of the event as she sported a gorgeous gold saree. Varun Dhawan Varun Dhawan looks supercool in this outfit, right? He also performed a dance number at the Star Screen Awards 2017. Urvashi Rautela The hot and sizzling Urvashi Rautela sported a glowing and shimmering outfit and stood apart from the rest. Tumhari Sulu The team of Tumhari Sulu rejoice as they bagged 3 awards; Best Actress - Vidya Balan, Best Supporting Actress - Neha Dhupia and Best Debut Director - Suresh Triveni. Neha Dhupia Neha Dhupia is overwhelmed that she bagged the Best Supporting Actress for Tumhari Sulu. Irrfan Khan Irrfan Khan bagged the Best Actor Award for Hindi Medium at the Star Screen Awards 2017. Electrifying Performance Varun Dhawan had an electrifying performance at the Star Screen Awards 2017 and left the audiences wanting for more. Daisy Shah Doesn'y Daisy Shah look beautiful in this green outfit? Tiger Shroff The presence of Tiger Shroff makes everything complete, folks!

