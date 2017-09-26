 »   »   » SHOCKER! A STING OPERATION Reveals Why Karni Sena Is Targeting Deepika's Padmavati & Who PAID For It

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati is in news since its inception. When the director started the shooting of his magnum opus, Rajput Karni Sena members slapped him in Jaipur and went on to destroy the sets of the film in Kolhapur.

But even after SLB issued a statement that there are no scenes between Rani Padmani and Alauddin Khilji, Karni Sena burned the posters of the film. Now India Today did a sting operation on it and some shocking details were revealed.



The Undercover Team Went To Meet... According to Pinkvilla, ''The TV channel's undercover team went to meet Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, the president of the Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena.''



The Reported Posed As An Agent ''One of the reporters posed as an agent from a Bollywood production house and said he has plans to make a film on the fictitious romance between Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and the wife of a Rajput general.''

What Happened Next ''Gogamedi connected the reporter to one of his agents in Mumbai, Umed Singh. "You can talk to Umed Singh. He will speak to me on the phone from there. He's our organisational convener. You talk to him or ask him to speak to me. Just note down his number.''

Paid Attacks For Publicity ''The reporter met the agent in Mumbai who said that there will be STAGED attacks on the sets of the film (proposed film on Aurangzeb) done for publicity.''

How The Attacks Will Take Place "Some people from outside will barge in. They'll create some trouble. The sets will not be burned down. Two to four people will be beaten up. Vandalism will be recorded."

You Need To Pay Rs 1.5 Crore "That will be done throughout India and across the world. If you want 50 people for a month to protect (the sets), they (filmmakers) will then have to pay Rs 1.5 crore," added Singh.''

Fifty People Would Be There ''The reporter then asked, "Rs 1.5 crore from whom?" "From you," Singh replied. "Fifty people will remain there for you all the time," he added.''

On Future Attacks On Padmavati ''It's safe in Mumbai. But it was burned down in Kolhapur," said Singh.



We are still in shock!



Also Read: AND SHE LIED! Anushka Sharma's SHOCKING REPLY When Asked About Deepika Padukone's Padmavati Look