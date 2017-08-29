 »   »   » Story Matters Not Who Your Co-stars Are: Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan, who made her acting debut with Salman Khan starrer "Veer", says her criteria for doing a film is a good story and she has no qualms in working with relatively new actors.

After Veer, Zareen Khan was seen in a special song in Salman's another film Ready and then she was seen in Hate Story 3 featuring Sharman Joshi and Karan Singh Grover.



Her next film Aksar 2 will see her alongside television actors Gautam Rode and Abhinav Shukla.



"I am an actor first and my job is to act. It's the story that matters to me rather than who is part of the film or not.



If I work with actors who are not that big then that doesn't make the film or my work less.



"I am thankful to be a part of this industry. I am grateful that I got a dream debut in Veer with Salman Khan," she told PTI.



Aksar 2's trailer shows some intimate scenes between Zareen and Abhimanyu but the actor says it was wrong to dismiss a film just because it had bold scenes.



"It has a story. Why there is so much (hullabaloo) over me doing hot and steamy scenes. Today a lot of them are doing it."



The film also stars popular television actor Gautam Rode and he says the gap between small and big screen is reducing.



"There is a difference between the two mediums (Television and films), you get the script on the sets when you do a television show while in films you have the script with you before you start shooting.''