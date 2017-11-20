 »   »   » Student Of The Year 2 First Look Poster: Tiger Shroff Is Ecstatic To Join The Coolest School Ever!

Last year, it was announced that a sequel to Varun Dhawan- Alia Bhatt- Sidharth Malhotra's Student Of The Year is on the cards but this time we have Tiger Shroff in the new batch.

While a lot of speculations had been doing the rounds since a long time, this morning the makers unveiled the first look poster of this Tiger Shroff starrer. Check it out here...



Meet The Coolest Student Ever The actor took to his Twitter handle to share the poster and captioned it as, "Thank you @karanjohar sir and @punitdmalhotra sir for giving me admission into the coolest school ever! #StudentOfTheYear2 #InItToWinIt #SOTY2 @DharmaMovies.

He Is Excited To Play A Typical Romantic Hero This will be Tiger's first tyrst with the rom-com genre and Shroff Jr is quite excited about this new avatar. He had told HT, "It is Karan [Johar] sir's baby. He told me that he gets a lot of mails from people asking him when he would go on floors with the sequel. It is an honour to work with Karan sir."

Punit Malhotra To Call The Shots While Karan Johar helmed Student Of The Year, this time it's Punit Malhora who has replaced him in the director's chair.

Lights, Camera & Action Tiger who is currently busy filming Bagghi 2 will start shooting for SOTY2 in early 2018. While talking to Mumbai Mirror, he had said, "Early next year, I start Student of the Year 2. That's the only film I've confirmed my dates for as of now. The rest will depend on how long this shoot takes. The Rambo shoot is scheduled to kick off towards the end of next year. The film with Hrithik sir will start before that."

The Mystery Around The Leading Ladies While Student of The Year had two guys fighting over one girl, this time it's vice-versa. While Tiger has been confirmed as the leading actor, the makers have kept the names of his two heroines under wraps. Meanwhile, there are strong whispers that Chunkey Pandey's daughter Ananya might make her B-town debut with this movie along with Disha Patani.



Watch out this space for more updates on this much-awaited sequel.