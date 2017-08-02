 »   »   » Bikini Babes, Champagne & Yacht! 'Style' Actor Sahil Khan Is Enjoying Life Like A King!

The movie 'Style' was a rage all across India in 2001 and the song 'Excuse Me Kya Re?' ended up being a superhit among the youth and is played at radio stations even now. The movie starred bodybuilder Sahil Khan along with Sharman Joshi and Riya Sen. Sahil Khan disappeared from the industry and is now living life king size!

It looks like Sahil Khan is the Dan Bilzerian of India and he's been posting some superhot pictures of himself chilling with blonde bikini babes, sipping champagne and chilling on a yacht. Check out the pictures below...