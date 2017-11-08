 »   »   » SUGARY LOVE! Tulsi Kumar & Her Hubby Are Giving Us Couple Goals In Their Maternity Photoshoot

Tulsi Kumar who is known for belting out chartbuster songs like Piya Aaye Naa (Aashiqui 2) and Tum Jo Aaye (Once Upon A Time In Mumbai' is expecting her first baby with husband Hitesh Ralhan.
The couple even did a maternal photoshoot and we bet you won't stop going 'aww' over them...
Tulsi Posted The Good News On Twitter
She wrote, "Soon to be Blessed with God's Grace in One Sweet Little Face Ecstatic to share this wonderful news with u all - Love Tulsi n Hitesh #parentstobe
The Baby Is Due For January
As per a Spotboye report, the couple will be welcoming their first newborn in January 2018.
Music Is In The Blood
The gorgeous mom-to-be is seen here posing a headphone. Some music lessons for the baby already?
Floral Delight
Tulsi's glowing looks coupled with her lovely aqua blue coloured dress with floral prints makes it a picture perfect moment.
Motherhood Is An Amazing Feeling
Tulsi was quoted as saying to a leading daily, "It's an amazing feeling. I'm experiencing changes in my body and my mood. But the best feeling is that there is a life making its presence felt within you and this feeling sinks in slowly during the later months of pregnancy."
What's In Name?
When quizzed if she and her husband have decided the baby's name, Tulsi said, "Not thought of any names yet, but whether it's a girl or a boy, I definitely want to name him/her after a pure religious word just like my father named me."
Her Mom Lent Her A Helping Hand For Shopping For The Baby
She further spoke about how she is preparations to welcome the baby. She added, "I've shopped [for] all [the] necessary things for my baby, thanks to my mom. She guided me through the entire list of essentials. My interior designer and I are also doing up a nursery in beautiful pastel shades."