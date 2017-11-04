 »   »   » Suhana, Ananya & Shanaya Are 'Gen Next Girls'! Says Malaika Arora

Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor stole the limelight at Shahrukh Khan's 52nd birthday bash in Alibaug and the three lovely young girls caught the attention of Malaika Arora, so much so, that she clicked a picture of them and posted it on her Instagram handle saying, "Gen next. Too lovely these gurls all grown up."

