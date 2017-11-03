 »   »   » Suhana Khan Clicks Her First Picture With Juhi Chawla! Really Sweet

Suhana Khan Clicks Her First Picture With Juhi Chawla! Really Sweet

The pretty young girl Suhana Khan clicked her first picture with the ever smiling Juhi Chawla and the two look so adorable. Juhi shared the image on her Twitter handle with the caption, "So very lovely to meet pretty little Suhana at the screening of Ittefaq :)"

Also, daddy Shahrukh Khan immediately replied to Juhi Chawla's tweet by saying, "How sweet are these girls looking." Well, they're looking so damn sweet! Check out the pictures below...

Suhana Khan & Juhi Chawla

Juhi Chawla and Suhana Khan pose together for the camera for the first time! They look so sweet, right?

Lovely Suhana

Suhana Khan is a lovely girl and is getting prettier by the day!

Suhana Khan

Gauri Khan keeps sharing breathtaking pictures of Suhana on her social media handle.

Same To Same

She totally resembles her daddy dearest Shahrukh Khan.

Shy Girl

Suhana is a shy girl but now she's coming out of her cocoon.

Life's A Beach

Gauri Khan had shared this picture a few months ago chilling by the beach with Suhana and AbRam.

Suhana, Ananya & Shanaya

Suhana Khan is pretty close to Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor.

Cool Girls

The trio know each other pretty well right from their childhood days.

BFFs

Suhana loves to spend time with her buddies!

Suhana & Gauri Khan

But her best buddy is her mom Gauri Khan, of course!

Story first published: Friday, November 3, 2017, 18:35 [IST]
