 »   »   » Suhana Khan Clicks Her First Picture With Juhi Chawla! Really Sweet

The pretty young girl Suhana Khan clicked her first picture with the ever smiling Juhi Chawla and the two look so adorable. Juhi shared the image on her Twitter handle with the caption, "So very lovely to meet pretty little Suhana at the screening of Ittefaq :)"
Also, daddy Shahrukh Khan immediately replied to Juhi Chawla's tweet by saying, "How sweet are these girls looking." Well, they're looking so damn sweet! Check out the pictures below...
Suhana Khan & Juhi Chawla
Juhi Chawla and Suhana Khan pose together for the camera for the first time! They look so sweet, right?
Life's A Beach
Gauri Khan had shared this picture a few months ago chilling by the beach with Suhana and AbRam.
Story first published: Friday, November 3, 2017, 18:35 [IST]
