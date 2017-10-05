 »   »   » Suhana Khan Looks Gorgeous In Her Pool Picture! View Here

Star kids are getting a lot of attention lately and at the right moment, Suhana Khan shared her latest picture chilling by the pool and the image went viral in a matter of seconds. She looks extremely gorgeous as she looks straight at the camera making the picture even more intense.
Also, during a recent interview with Shahrukh Khan, he opened up about Suhana entering Bollywood by saying, "Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She's extremely good on stage, I've seen her performances. She's admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple - you need to complete your education before doing anything."
Gauri Khan
Gauri Khan shared this picture a few months ago hitting the beach along with Suhana and AbRam.
Shy & Reserved
Suhana Khan is a very shy and reserved girl in nature and last time she freaked out when she was photographer by cameramen.
SRK On Suhana's Debut
"That's the only thing I have told my children. Otherwise, they are free to be in the film industry, not be in it and do whatever they like."
Lending Support
"I will be supportive of whatever they want to do. While Aryan has now grown up and is more macho, he's building his body and all, Suhana is more loving," said SRK.
Summed It Up
"I think she's the softest person in the house. And AbRam is my little monster," he summed it up.
Debut Girl
Well, if Suhana enters Bollywood, we're sure the footfalls to the theatres would be very high.