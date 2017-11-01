 »   »   » Suhana Parties With Ananya Pandey & Shanayaa Kapoor! View Pics

Suhana Parties With Ananya Pandey & Shanayaa Kapoor! View Pics

Posted By:
Chunky Pandey's beautiful young daughter Ananya Pandey celebrated her 19th birthday and the teenager threw a lavish party for her BFFs and Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor were present at the birthday bash.

Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture along with Suhana and Ananya and the girls look drop dead gorgeous together in one frame. Check out the pictures below!

Suhana Khan poses along with her BFFs Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor. Ananya celebrated her 19th birthday and threw a big bash for all her friends.

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of Sanjeev Kapoor.

Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor are very good friends and know each other from childhood days.

Shanaya Kapoor is a heroine material all by herself even at this young age!

Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya have posted many pictures together on their social media handle.

Shanaya Kapoor is a glam doll, isn't she, folks?

Ananya Pandey is the daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey.

The pretty Ananya celebrated her 19th birthday on October 30, 2017.

Film-maker Farah Khan was so mesmerised by Ananya's beauty, that she jokingly said she needs to do a DNA test to confirm if she's really Chunky Pandey's daughter.

Ananya, Shanaya and Suhana are best buddies right from their childhood days.

It looks like Ananya Pandey can throw in a few punches! Action movie debut, folks?

Ananya Pandey has what it takes to be a Bollywood heroine!

Story first published: Wednesday, November 1, 2017, 15:14 [IST]
