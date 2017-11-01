 »   »   » Suhana Parties With Ananya Pandey & Shanayaa Kapoor! View Pics

Chunky Pandey's beautiful young daughter Ananya Pandey celebrated her 19th birthday and the teenager threw a lavish party for her BFFs and Shahrukh Khan's daughter Suhana and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor were present at the birthday bash.
Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture along with Suhana and Ananya and the girls look drop dead gorgeous together in one frame. Check out the pictures below!
Suhana Khan poses along with her BFFs Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor. Ananya celebrated her 19th birthday and threw a big bash for all her friends.
Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey and Shanaya Kapoor are very good friends and know each other from childhood days.
Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya have posted many pictures together on their social media handle.
Film-maker Farah Khan was so mesmerised by Ananya's beauty, that she jokingly said she needs to do a DNA test to confirm if she's really Chunky Pandey's daughter.