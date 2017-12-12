 »   »   » Sui Dhaaga! Varun Dhawan's FIRST LOOK Drops A Major Hint About His Role In The Film

A few days back, we told you about Varun Dhawan wrapping up the shoot for Shoojit Sircar's October. Well now, all eyes are set towards his next venture. We are talking about 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' director Sharat Katariya's next titled Sui Dhaaga- Made In India.

This morning, the handsome hunk took to his social media page to reveal his first look and boy, it looks quite interesting. Check it out here...



Varun In A New Avatar While early reports suggested that the actor essays a labourer in the film, this new picture has a different story to tell. We think that he might be playing a tailor in the film as he is seen here with a sewing machine. What do you think folks?





Film To Go On Floors In February Recently, during a Twitter, Varun was asked by one of his fans, "@Varun_dvn when will the shoot for Sui dhaga start? #varunsays"To which he replied, "In feb #varunsays"

Varun Promises It To Be An Entertaining Flick "From Gandhiji to Modiji, our country's leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With Sui Dhaaga, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant."

Why He Agreed To Come On Board "I really liked the script Sharat had written and I am happy that I am teaming up with YRF on this movie. Anushka and me are teaming up for the first time so I am sure there will be fireworks."

His Mint Fresh Pairing With Anushka Sharma Anushka Sharma said, "I always get excited with unique ideas that have human interest stories. Sui Dhaaga is a story of self reliance that I believe will connect to the grassroots level with every Indian. And I am really looking forward to work with Varun Dhawan and the team of Maneesh Sharma and Sharat Katariya."



Produced by Yash Raj Films, Sui Dhaaga is slated for a Gandhi Jayanti 2018 release.