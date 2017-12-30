 »   »   » #SunburnWithOPPOF5: Visit The OPPO Selfie Cafe At The Sunburn Festival & You Might Win An OPPO F5

It’s that time of the year where you let your hair down like never before at none other than India’s biggest & wildest music festival – Sunburn, which is going on at Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune at the Oxford Golf Resort.

More than 100 internationally acclaimed artistes will be captivating the audience until December 31st, 2017. Dimitri Vegas, Like Mike, DJ Snake, KSHMR and Martin Garrix are a few of the popular names that will be performing at this year's Sunburn Music Festival that has drawn the largest crowd since its inception!

As expected, day one of the festival saw an astounding attendance of thousands of visitors pouring in from different parts of the world and country. But do you know why it's a little bit more exciting to be there? Well, let’s just say you might get a chance to win an exclusive OPPO F5.

Wondering How?

Well, all you've got to do is visit the OPPO Selfie Cafe at the Sunburn Festival & you don’t only get free T-shirts but you also stand a chance to win an OPPO F5. Ain't that amazing?

To make this crazy festival more enthralling for the audience, OPPO will also give a few fans the chance to meet the DJs backstage. All you’ve to do is visit the OPPO Selfie Cafe and play selfie games and upload live posts on the social platforms to become the lucky winners. Yes, it's as simple as that!

Sunburn has already begun and will go on until 31st December, 2017. So, get your phones ready to click amazing photos and put your dancing shoes on, as you are going to have the time of your life.

The OPPO F5 edition was launched on December 8th, 2017, in the presence of the stunning Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha at a specially designed Selfie Experience Zone—OPPO Selfie Cafe, in Mumbai. In association with Sunburn, OPPO is especially targeting the next generation, that is, the youth, to give them an opportunity to have a good time and click the perfect selfies with OPPO F5.

The OPPO F5 features a high-quality 16MP selfie camera, a 13MB rear camera and it comes with a 'Facial Unlock' feature, the new face recognition technology that will recognise its user and unlock the phone.

How Much Does It Cost To Be At The Sunburn Festival 2017, You Ask?

You can buy the passes online or from BookMyShow. A single-day pass from December 28-30 would cost you around Rs 2000, while the VIP pass is Rs 3500. However, for December 31st, the single-day pass would cost Rs 2750 and the VIP pass would be Rs 4000. There are also tickets for the VVIP tables as well that cost Rs 76,800 to Rs. 96,000.

Not just that, there will be other options like the Student Festival Pass, the VIP festival pass for all days; there are options for overnight camping as well. Voila! So, get going, peeps!