 »   »   » CAUGHT RED-HANDED! Rumoured Lovers Sunny Deol & Dimpla Kapadia Spotted HOLDING HANDS In London

One thing is sure, celebrities can't hide anything from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. After Mahira Khan and Ranbir Kapoor's New York pictures, Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia's London pictures got leaked online recently.

And you will be surprised to know that the rumoured lovers were caught holding hands in London. Check it out below.

Their Secret Holiday According to Mumbai Mirror, Sunny Deol took off for a week to London last month to be with actress and close friend, Dimple Kapadia. They Were Spotted At A Bus Stop ''The duo was spotted at a bus stop by a fan, Nisha Pal.'' Sunny & Dimple Were Waiting For Their Transport ''Sunny and Dimple looked comfortable in each other's company, chatting away as they waited for their transport to arrive.'' Sunny Deol's Affairs After Marriage According to a report in TOI, ''Despite married to Pooja Deol, Sunny allowed his reel affairs to spill out to real life.'' Sunny Dated Amrita Singh Too ''Even Amrita Singh was often heard saying that the only 'real man' in her life was Sunny Deol. Unfortunately, she had no idea then about Sunny's hidden relationship.'' Soon Sunny Started Dating Dimple ''After the revelation of Sunny's married life, Amrita moved on and soon Sunny's relationship with Dimple Kapadia started making the rounds.'' Sunny Gave Dimple The Status Of A Wife? ''Reports were rife that Sunny Deol had even given Dimple Kapadia the status of a wife, while still having a wife at home!' They Tried To Hide Their Relationship But... ''Even though Sunny and Dimple fiercely guarded their personal lives, their involvement was evident.''

Hmm...Ishq aur mushq chipaaye nahin chipte!

