 »   »   » OLD ENEMIES! Angry Sunny Deol TORE His Jeans Cos Of Shahrukh Khan; Reveals Reason Behind UGLY FIGHT

Yash Chopra's Darr made Shahrukh Khan a huge star but it did not do any wonders for Sunny Deol, who was the protagonist of the film.

Once, the actor became so upset with Shahrukh Khan and Yash Chopra on the movie's sets that he tore his jeans. Not just that, Sunny never worked with them again. Now, after so many years, he revealed the real reason behind his cold war with King Khan.

Yash Chopra Never Told Me That SRK Will Be Glorified Sunny told Catch News, ''This is an old issue, Yash Chopra never told me that villain (played by SRK) is going to be glorified in Darr. This Was My Only Problem With Them ''Other than this I don't have any problem with them.'' I Work With An Open Heart ''I always had worked with open heart and I always work with directors believe.'' Heroism Should Be Standing On Truth ''Many actors don't do that, heroism should be standing on truth." When Sunny Got So Upset With SRK That He Tore His Jeans In an interview to India Tv, Sunny Deol had revealed that he got really pissed off when Shahrukh Khan's character tried to kill him in Darr. I Objected Because... "I was doing the role of a Naval Marine Commando. There was the scene where Shahrukh is attacking me with a knife. I objected saying how could a commando, who is always trained to deal with such attacks, be attacked with a knife, particularly when he is looking at the attacker." I Had An Argument "I had an argument over this with the director (Yash Chopra), he was a veteran, I respect him a lot.'' In Anger, I Tore My Jeans ''In sheer anger, I had put both my clenched fists inside the pockets of my jeans, and the pockets burst.'' Some People Fled.. ''I was not speaking at all, but I myself could not understand what was happening to me. Some people on the sets fled on seeing my anger." On His Cold War With Shahrukh Khan "It's not that I stopped speaking to him. But I do cut off on my own. Normally I hardly attend parties and events. We are colleagues, but we do not have much interaction."

