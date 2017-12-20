 »   »   » Sunny Leone Gracefully Bows Out Of The Bangalore New Year Bash!

Sunny Leone Gracefully Bows Out Of The Bangalore New Year Bash!

Posted By:
Pro-Kannada activists protested Sunny Leone's New Year bash in Bangalore which would be held on December 31st night and even the police were sceptical about providing security. Also, Sunny Leone gracefully bowed out of the event and tweeted,

"Since the police of Bangalore have publicly said that they will not be able to ensure mine & all who attend safety for my New Years event, my team & I feel, safety of the people should always come first therefore I cannot attend. God bless & I wish everyone a safe & Happy New Year!"

Sunny Leone's New Year bash became the centre of controversy as pro-Kannada activists protested against the event.

The protests went on for a few days and even the Bangalore city police withdrew their security.

"To all those who protested and to all those who supported, always remember, never allow others to speak and choose for you. Have your own voice and make your own choices. You are the youth and you are the NEW INDIA! Stand Proud and Stand together. I love you all dearly!" tweeted Sunny Leone.

As soon as the Bangalore city police announced that they'll withdraw security to the event, Sunny Leone called off the bash.

Sunny Leone also retweeted a few people who poked fun at the Bangalore police for withdrawing security.

Thankfully, Sunny Leone gracefully bowed out of the New Year bash gracefully.

We wonder where Sunny Leone would perform her New Year party this year.

Sunny Leone has received a lot of support from Twitteratis already.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 20, 2017, 13:02 [IST]
