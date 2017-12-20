 »   »   » Sunny Leone Gracefully Bows Out Of The Bangalore New Year Bash!

Pro-Kannada activists protested Sunny Leone's New Year bash in Bangalore which would be held on December 31st night and even the police were sceptical about providing security. Also, Sunny Leone gracefully bowed out of the event and tweeted,

"Since the police of Bangalore have publicly said that they will not be able to ensure mine & all who attend safety for my New Years event, my team & I feel, safety of the people should always come first therefore I cannot attend. God bless & I wish everyone a safe & Happy New Year!"