 »   »   » SUNNY LEONE BECOMES A MAN! Read Details

The best thing about being a movie star is that you can change your appearance every now and then as the script demands and Sunny Leone is doing just that. The most desirable woman in the world suddenly crossdressed as man, and also sported a thick beard. Her new look was not liked by her fans as they love to see her in sizzling avatars most of the time.
She posted her 'manly' pictures on Instagram and captioned it, "Becoming a man ain't easy!! the team that made it happen! Crazy thing is I look just like my brother and dad. Freaky!" Check out the pictures of Sunny Leone as a man below! It's crazy, folks!
Sunny Leone
Her fans love to see Sunny in hot avatars and seeing her as a man didn't make them happy.
Too Sunny
It's difficult to grasp Sunny Leone crossdressing as a man when she looks this hot in real life.
