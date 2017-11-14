 »   »   » SUNNY LEONE BECOMES A MAN! Read Details

The best thing about being a movie star is that you can change your appearance every now and then as the script demands and Sunny Leone is doing just that. The most desirable woman in the world suddenly crossdressed as man, and also sported a thick beard. Her new look was not liked by her fans as they love to see her in sizzling avatars most of the time.

She posted her 'manly' pictures on Instagram and captioned it, "Becoming a man ain't easy!! ‪the team that made it happen! Crazy thing is I look just like my brother and dad. Freaky!" Check out the pictures of Sunny Leone as a man below! It's crazy, folks!‬

Manly Sunny Sunny Leone shocked her fans by posting a picture as man! Sunny Leone Her fans love to see Sunny in hot avatars and seeing her as a man didn't make them happy. Shock & Awe We hope Sunny Leone doesn't end up shocking her fans again like this! Amazing Job Kudos to the team who did a terrific job in terms of makeup. Too Sunny It's difficult to grasp Sunny Leone crossdressing as a man when she looks this hot in real life. They're Not Liking It Several fans showed their displeasure in the comments section as well. Too Hot Sunny Leone is currently one of the hottest actress in Bollywood. That Look! She can make anyone go weak in the knees, folks! She's Different However, some people liked her manly look as it was something different. Tera Intezaar She'll next be seen in the movie Tera Intezaar alongside Arbaaz Khan. Grand Release The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 24, 2017. Tell Us More Did you like Sunny Leone's beard look? Leave us your comments!

