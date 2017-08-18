 »   »   » Sunny Leone Becomes The Khaleesi Of Kochi! View Pictures

When Daenerys Targaryen 'Khaleesi' entered the city of Meereen in the Game Of Thrones, the entire town gathered around her and called her 'Mhysa' as in mother, and it looks like Sunny Leone has become the Khaleesi of Kochi as the city came to a standstill with a huge crowd surrounding her cavalcade and the number of people present there was way beyond imagination.

Check out the pictures of the Khaleesi of Kochi (ahem) Sunny Leone below!