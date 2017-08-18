 »   »   » Sunny Leone Becomes The Khaleesi Of Kochi! View Pictures

Subscribe to Filmibeat
When Daenerys Targaryen 'Khaleesi' entered the city of Meereen in the Game Of Thrones, the entire town gathered around her and called her 'Mhysa' as in mother, and it looks like Sunny Leone has become the Khaleesi of Kochi as the city came to a standstill with a huge crowd surrounding her cavalcade and the number of people present there was way beyond imagination.
Check out the pictures of the Khaleesi of Kochi (ahem) Sunny Leone below!
Kochi Goes Crazy
It looks like half the town of Kochi was present to see Sunny Leone in their home turf.
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone was overwhelmed by the response she received in Kochi.
Khaleesi
This reminded us about Game Of Thrones - Khaleesi, who gets an overwhelming response from the crowd.
Read more about: sunny leone