 »   »   » Sunny Leone Becomes The Khaleesi Of Kochi! View Pictures

When Daenerys Targaryen 'Khaleesi' entered the city of Meereen in the Game Of Thrones, the entire town gathered around her and called her 'Mhysa' as in mother, and it looks like Sunny Leone has become the Khaleesi of Kochi as the city came to a standstill with a huge crowd surrounding her cavalcade and the number of people present there was way beyond imagination.

Check out the pictures of the Khaleesi of Kochi (ahem) Sunny Leone below!

Kochi Goes Crazy

It looks like half the town of Kochi was present to see Sunny Leone in their home turf.

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone was overwhelmed by the response she received in Kochi.

Khaleesi

This reminded us about Game Of Thrones - Khaleesi, who gets an overwhelming response from the crowd.

Damn!

People broke into anything and everything just to catch a glimpse of Sunny Leone.

Presidents Vs Sunny Leone

Who gets the biggest crowd, Obama or Trump? Nope it's Sunny Leone!

Too Huge

The police had a tough time managing the entire crowd.

Happy Girl

Sunny Leone is the happiest girl in the whole country as of now.

Safe!

Thankfully, there was no stampede at the event and it was safe.

Unexpected

The cavalcade was totally blocked and it was something unexpected.

Sunny Leone
