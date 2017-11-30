 »   »   » NAK*D FOR A REASON! Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber Go N*de In Their Latest Photoshoot For PETA [Picture]

Sunny Leone and boldness go hand in hand. Her latest photoshoot for the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India campaign is no different.

The hot and sensuous actress went all naked for the campaign along with her musician husband, Daniel Weber, to publicize animal-free fashion. Check out their photoshoot here..

Sunny-Daniel Shed Clothes In a statement to media houses, Sunny said, "We live in a world with such amazing advances in vegan materials and options for everyone." "There is no reason for anyone to support cruelty in any form. Synthetic leather, mock croc, and even faux fur are some of the many great options." Meanwhile, Sunny Recently Talked About Revealing Nisha's True Identity To Her While talking to Deccan Chronicle, Sunny said, "Yes! Indeed we have to disclose this fact to her. Right from the adoption papers and every minute things we have of her, will be shown to her." 'I'm Her Mom After Adopting Her' "Nisha will have to know the fact that her mother did not abandon her. She bore her for nine months. I am not her real mom. But I am connected to her soul. I am her mom after adopting her." Here's Why Sunny Thought Of Adopting A Baby Girl "Well, Daniel's father is always heard complaining. Weber family never had a baby girl in the family. One day, while we visited this orphanage, I just told Daniel, let's adopt a baby girl." Daniel Is One Doting Husband "Daniel without an iota of thought immediately consented to my opinion. I was rather shocked but happy as well." "Usually when a wife says something, the husband may contemplate on it and may or may not agree to it. However, this was a celestial calling for us and hereafter we decided to adopt a girl child." How Were The Initial Days For Nisha At Home? "Frankly speaking she had never faced a camera. So when she started her journey with us right from adoption formalities we started capturing her in a video. We have taken her photographs from the very first day." Sunny Is Leaving No Stones Unturned To Make Nisha's Life Beautiful "The place she lived in and her room etc. We have made a small book for her in which her each detailing is mentioned. The very first day as we set out for our home, she would be flabbergasted to notice the cameras around her. On a daily basis we do carry something or the other for her," added Sunny.

