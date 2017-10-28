 »   »   » Sunny Leone & Evelyn Sharma Party Together! View Pics

Bollywood beauties Sunny Leone and Evelyn Sharma were recently seen hanging out together for a night out with friends and Evelyn posted the picture on her Instagram handle with the caption "about last night".
Evelyn Sharma and Sunny Leone are good friends and they meet up often and spend some lovely time together. Check out the pictures below!
Sunny & Evelyn
Sunny Leone and Evelyn Sharma are seen chilling together with their friends.
Good Buddies
Both Sunny and Evelyn are good friends and meet up often.
Happy Girls
The duo look hot and sweet in all their pictures, right?
Party Time
Whenever they meet, it's always a big party!
Smile Please
Sunny Leone and Evelyn Sharma are one of the hottest women in B-town.
Sunny Leone
It looks like they caught up with each other after the promotions of Tera Intezaar.
Tera Intezaar
Tera Intezaar stars Sunny Leone and Evelyn Sharma in the lead roles.
Please Wait while comments are loading...