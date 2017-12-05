 »   »   » Sunny Leone Is Losing Her Charm In Bollywood? Can She Ever Recover From The Disastrous Tera Intezaar

Sunny Leone's latest release Tera Intezaar is a disaster and received 1 star or less by several reviewers and the box office collection isn't that good either. Soon, the film will disappear all across the country and the question is, is Sunny Leone losing her charm in Bollywood? And can she recover from the devastation of Tera Intezaar?
Trade analyst Komal Nahta revealed to DNA, "Tera Intezaar will lose almost all its investment. It will finish at a lifetime of Rs 2-3 crore, which means the total loss for the makers would be Rs 12-13 crore, which is almost 90 per cent of their budget."
Ahmed Khan, Producer Of Ek Paheli Leela Says
"Sunny is beautiful and she fits the requirements of the audience. The only problem, as I see it, is that there's a time for everything. Ek waqt hota hai jab sab chalta hai, phir woh nahi chalta," he said to DNA.
Sunny Fatigue
"She's done nine films, but Leela was the last one that opened well because the treatment was different. Sunny has what it takes but I believe there's a sense of fatigue that has come in with her films."
Ahmed Khan Advices Sunny Leone
"She should just hold on for some time now. She should not do everything that comes her way. She is a thorough professional and I have no regrets working with her. If things come my way, I'll definitely collaborate with her."
Promotional Value
"Even if I want to make a Leela 2, there will be an oomph factor about Sunny because of the treatment and promotions. There will definitely be a crunch in the expenditure but all of it depends on the project," Ahmed Khan summed it up.
Milap Zaveri, Director Of Mastizaade Speaks
"I obviously must not have made a good enough film which is why it didn't work. Because of her popularity and image, I also ended up typecasting her, which was wrong," he said to DNA.
Highs & Lows Are Normal
"Right now, Sunny should try and do something more dramatic, emotional or maybe even a thriller as today audiences have learnt to separate the star from the film. Every actor goes through a phase of highs and lows."
She's Very Professional
"She is a professional and very committed to whatever she does. Eventually, an actor can only do so much to the film. If the films that are being made with her are not living up to the mark, then you can't blame her for it."
Stuck In An Image
"She's stuck in an image where she keeps getting offered the same kind of films. When she does a song like Laila Main Laila in Raees, it becomes a rage and pumps up the excitement for the film."
Milap Zaveri Summed It Up
"She still enjoys an immense fan following and people do want to see her. But the content is not working for her right now. People need to give her a chance to do something different," Milap Zaveri summed it up.
Trade Analyst Komal Nahta Speaks
"It's unfair to blame an actress completely for a film's failure. So, it would be wrong to put the whole responsibility solely on her. We have to understand that Hindi films still run on a hero's star power. Sunny is just signing the wrong films, which don't have any meaning for the audience. It's the film, the content and the director who should be blamed first."
She Needs A Guide
"She needs someone to help and guide her while choosing her films. She has still not reached the stage where producers won't invest money on her. So, she still has time and should be judicious about her choice from now on."