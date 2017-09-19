 »   »   » Sunny Leone's Navratri Themed Condom Ad Faces Opposition In Gujarat!

Sunny Leone's Navratri Themed Condom Ad Faces Opposition In Gujarat!

Sunny Leone attracted controversy once again by her condom advertisement and this time it's not in Goa but Gujarat. The brand tried to target the festive season to sell its products using Sunny Leone in the hoarding and the people from Gujarat have objected to the adverts and are demanding its outright removal. Narendra Chaudhary, businessman and president of Hindu Yuva Vahini, told TOI,

"The message in Gujarati on the hoarding reads 'Aa Navratri a ramo, parantu premthi' - Play but with love, this Navratri. The insinuation on the hoardings from a condom brand insults the religious sentiments of Hindus. This cannot be tolerated & our protests will get stronger if these hoardings are not removed immediately. Protests are necessary to deter others from trying something similar again in future."

"Clear irresponsible and immature attempt to boost sales by putting all our cultural value system at stake," said a letter to Minister Vilas Paswan by the head of The Confederation of All India Traders.

The letter also accuses Sunny Leone of being irresponsible and requested the authorities to take it down.

The letter also states that Sunny Leone can stoop to "any level irrespective of pious and religious occasion of Navratri" to earn money.

They have also requested to issue a "code of conduct" to all the celebrities who indulge in brand promotions.

"They (stars) should be made responsible for the products they endorse", the letter read.

Sunny Leone has not given out any official statement about the matter yet.

Even a group in Goa had requested the authorities to take down Sunny Leone's condom advertisement displayed on public transport.

We'll have to wait and see if the authorities will go ahead and remove the hoardings or not.

The condom advertisement is displayed at various places all over Gujarat.

While some people are supporting the move, the others are against it!

Story first published: Tuesday, September 19, 2017, 17:11 [IST]
