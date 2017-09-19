 »   »   » Sunny Leone's Navratri Themed Condom Ad Faces Opposition In Gujarat!

Sunny Leone attracted controversy once again by her condom advertisement and this time it's not in Goa but Gujarat. The brand tried to target the festive season to sell its products using Sunny Leone in the hoarding and the people from Gujarat have objected to the adverts and are demanding its outright removal. Narendra Chaudhary, businessman and president of Hindu Yuva Vahini, told TOI,
"The message in Gujarati on the hoarding reads 'Aa Navratri a ramo, parantu premthi' - Play but with love, this Navratri. The insinuation on the hoardings from a condom brand insults the religious sentiments of Hindus. This cannot be tolerated & our protests will get stronger if these hoardings are not removed immediately. Protests are necessary to deter others from trying something similar again in future."
Sunny Leone
"Clear irresponsible and immature attempt to boost sales by putting all our cultural value system at stake," said a letter to Minister Vilas Paswan by the head of The Confederation of All India Traders.
Accused Of Being Irresponsible
The letter also accuses Sunny Leone of being irresponsible and requested the authorities to take it down.
Condom Controversy
The letter also states that Sunny Leone can stoop to "any level irrespective of pious and religious occasion of Navratri" to earn money.
Code Of Conduct
They have also requested to issue a "code of conduct" to all the celebrities who indulge in brand promotions.
Being Responsible
"They (stars) should be made responsible for the products they endorse", the letter read.
Facing Ire
Even a group in Goa had requested the authorities to take down Sunny Leone's condom advertisement displayed on public transport.
Wait & Watch
We'll have to wait and see if the authorities will go ahead and remove the hoardings or not.