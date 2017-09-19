 »   »   » Sunny Leone's Navratri Themed Condom Ad Faces Opposition In Gujarat!

Sunny Leone attracted controversy once again by her condom advertisement and this time it's not in Goa but Gujarat. The brand tried to target the festive season to sell its products using Sunny Leone in the hoarding and the people from Gujarat have objected to the adverts and are demanding its outright removal. Narendra Chaudhary, businessman and president of Hindu Yuva Vahini, told TOI,

"The message in Gujarati on the hoarding reads 'Aa Navratri a ramo, parantu premthi' - Play but with love, this Navratri. The insinuation on the hoardings from a condom brand insults the religious sentiments of Hindus. This cannot be tolerated & our protests will get stronger if these hoardings are not removed immediately. Protests are necessary to deter others from trying something similar again in future."