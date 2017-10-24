 »   »   » Sunny Leone Opens Up About Her Navratri Themed Condom Ad That Had Caused An Uproar In Gujarat!

Sunny Leone Opens Up About Her Navratri Themed Condom Ad That Had Caused An Uproar In Gujarat!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Sunny Leone faced the wrath of several groups in Gujarat for her Navratri themed condom advertisement and several people demanded the advert to be taken down as it hurts religious sentiments. However, Sunny Leone finally opened up about the issue to HT and took a stand for herself by saying,

"You know, I strongly feel that all celebrities are soft targets. It goes without saying that it's not nice to hear nasty things about myself, especially things that are not true. But I know who I am in life and what my goals are. Plus, I have a happy and healthy family, and that's all I can ask for in life. The controversies that are made up mean nothing to me."

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone's Navratri themed condom advertisement had caused uproar in Gujarat.

Protesting The Advert

Protesting The Advert

Several groups had protested against the advert and demanded to take it down.

Sunny Leone in MAJOR TROUBLE because of Navratra POSTER | FilmiBeat
Hoarding Trouble

Hoarding Trouble

The hoardings of the Navratri themed condom was placed at several points across the state.

Company Vs Brand Ambassador

Company Vs Brand Ambassador

Sunny Leone was only the face of the advert along with the product, but the brain behind the conceptualisation was the company itself. Sadly, Sunny had to face the wrath at the end.

No More Hoardings

No More Hoardings

However, the hoarding have been removed as of now as all the festivities are over.

Goa Protests

Goa Protests

Sunny Leone's condom advertisement faced protests in Goa as well.

Public Transport

Public Transport

Public transport buses carried Sunny Leone's condom commercial and several groups took offence to that.

Diffusing Tensions

Diffusing Tensions

Sunny Leone is very good at diffusing tensions and does it very smoothly.

Hope It Ends

Hope It Ends

We hope the matter will end here and not go further.

A Happy Girl

A Happy Girl

Sunny Leone is now living a happy life with her husband and daughter and doesn't want any negativity in her life.

Sunny Leone
Read more about: sunny leone
Story first published: Tuesday, October 24, 2017, 14:02 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 24, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos