 »   »   » Sunny Leone Opens Up About Her Navratri Themed Condom Ad That Had Caused An Uproar In Gujarat!

Sunny Leone faced the wrath of several groups in Gujarat for her Navratri themed condom advertisement and several people demanded the advert to be taken down as it hurts religious sentiments. However, Sunny Leone finally opened up about the issue to HT and took a stand for herself by saying,

"You know, I strongly feel that all celebrities are soft targets. It goes without saying that it's not nice to hear nasty things about myself, especially things that are not true. But I know who I am in life and what my goals are. Plus, I have a happy and healthy family, and that's all I can ask for in life. The controversies that are made up mean nothing to me."