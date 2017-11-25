 »   »   » Sunny Leone Talks About Sexual Harassment; Praises Kareena Kapoor Khan For A Special Reason

She has been active in Bollywood for around five years and Sunny Leone says she has never faced sexual harassment in the film industry.

The Harvey Weinstein scandal in Hollywood opened up a can of worms about incidents of sexual misconduct occurring in showbiz, with several bigwigs including Kevin Spacey and Brett Ratner been accused of it.

Sunny Didn't Have Any Bad Experience Asked about the issue, the 36-year-old actor says she always had her husband Daniel Weber by her side, who guided her well. "With me, nothing like this has happened here. Thank God, I did not have any bad experiences. But I have known people and read things about people facing it. All Credit Goes To Her Hubby, Daniel "I had my husband Daniel always around me to fill in the nonsense that keeps happening. He did all the filtering, he made sure I was not hurt," Sunny tells PTI in an interview here. Sunny Leone Wants Women To Speak Up The actor says women need to continue coming forward with their experiences and set an example for those who are often afraid of voicing their stories. "The more women speak up, the easier it is going to be for that young lady, who is facing that situation - be it at offices or public place. From hearing these stories, she might have the courage to tell (her own story)." Sunny In Awe Of Kareena Kapoor Sunny, who recently adopted 21-month-old Nisha, is all praises for Kareena Kapoor Khan for striking a balance in her professional and personal life. "Kareena is so sexy, beautiful and funny. She always looks great and is even working today. There are women who, after becoming mothers, are strong, independent and are working with a baby on the side, Kareena is a perfect example (of this)."

The Ragini MMS 2 actor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Tera Intezaar, in which she stars opposite Arbaaz Khan.

Credits: PTI