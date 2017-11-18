 »   »   » Sunny Leone: There Might Be A Day When Bollywood Will Be Free Of Casting Couch!

Sunny Leone: There Might Be A Day When Bollywood Will Be Free Of Casting Couch!

Posted By:
Lately, one has been hearing a lot of horrifying casting stories in Hollywood ever since the Harvey Weinstein controversy erupted there. But it isn't just them; it's got even our B-town celebs talking!

While actors like Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kalki Koechlin and others have spoken about their first-hand experience of facing casting couch, recently Sunny Leone too expressed her take on this issue.

Here's what she had to say...

She's Lucky

The actress said, " I haven't experienced the casting couch. I was sheltered by Daniel [Weber, husband] and my team."

Even Men Face Casting Couch

"But does it exist in the industry? Absolutely! It's not just the women, men too face similar issues," said Sunny.

Hope Prevails

She further added, "The more people speak, the louder the voice is going to be. This will instill faith in the young generation, especially women. There might be a day when our industry will be free of it. I'm proud of all the women who have taken a stand."

Her Survival Mantra

Sunny pointed out that one of the reasons she has survived in the largely male-dominated industry is due to her "fearless" nature.

My Choice

"I am proud to have made it on my own, and the best part is that I can say yes or no to whoever without having any fear," concluded the actress.

On The Work Front

The actress will be next seen in Tera Intezaar opposite Arbaaz Khan. The film is slated to release next week.

Story first published: Saturday, November 18, 2017, 10:42 [IST]
