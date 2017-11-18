 »   »   » Sunny Leone: There Might Be A Day When Bollywood Will Be Free Of Casting Couch!

Lately, one has been hearing a lot of horrifying casting stories in Hollywood ever since the Harvey Weinstein controversy erupted there. But it isn't just them; it's got even our B-town celebs talking!

While actors like Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kalki Koechlin and others have spoken about their first-hand experience of facing casting couch, recently Sunny Leone too expressed her take on this issue.



Here's what she had to say...

