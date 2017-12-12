 »   »   » Superstar Rajinikanth's Birthday! Big B, Akshay Kumar, KJO & Madhavan Pour Their Wishes!

Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates his 67th birthday today on December 12, 2017 and the actor has received wishes and love from several actors from different film industries.A From Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Madhavan took to Twitter to wish him a very happy birthday!

Check out the birthday wishes below!

Big B Wishes Rajinikanth Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to wish his close friend superstar Rajinikanth a very happy birthday. Akshay Kumar Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to wish the Thalaiva a very happy birthday. Akshay and Rajinikanth will next be seen in the film Robo 2.0. Karan Johar Karan Johar wished superstar Rajinikanth a very happy birthday and praised his fanfare, aura and simplicity as a person. R Madhavan Maddy Madhavan wished Rajinikanth a very happy birthday and extended his wishes to the New Years too. Birthday Boy This picture of Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Rajinikanth is such a delight to view, right? Happy 67th birthday superstar Rajinikanth! Have many many more!

T 2739 - To my dear friend, colleague and a most humble and large hearted Colossus !! Birthday greetings .. वर्ष नव, हर्ष नव , जीवन उत्कर्ष नव !!🌹🙏 pic.twitter.com/ToIVU0LGLL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 12, 2017

Have always been in awe of your onscreen persona but working with you made me a bigger fan of you offscreen. They don't call you Superstar just like that :) Keep shining the brightest ✨@superstarrajini Sir #HappyBirthdaySuperStarRajinikanth — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 12, 2017

Happy birthday to the mega super star @superstarrajini ....the aura , the magic , the connect and the humility is legendary....happy birthday Sir! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 12, 2017