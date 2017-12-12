 »   »   » Superstar Rajinikanth's Birthday! Big B, Akshay Kumar, KJO & Madhavan Pour Their Wishes!

Superstar Rajinikanth's Birthday! Big B, Akshay Kumar, KJO & Madhavan Pour Their Wishes!

Superstar Rajinikanth celebrates his 67th birthday today on December 12, 2017 and the actor has received wishes and love from several actors from different film industries.A From Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Madhavan took to Twitter to wish him a very happy birthday!

Check out the birthday wishes below!

Big B Wishes Rajinikanth

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to wish his close friend superstar Rajinikanth a very happy birthday.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to wish the Thalaiva a very happy birthday. Akshay and Rajinikanth will next be seen in the film Robo 2.0.

Karan Johar

Karan Johar wished superstar Rajinikanth a very happy birthday and praised his fanfare, aura and simplicity as a person.

R Madhavan Maddy

Madhavan wished Rajinikanth a very happy birthday and extended his wishes to the New Years too.

Birthday Boy

This picture of Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Rajinikanth is such a delight to view, right? Happy 67th birthday superstar Rajinikanth! Have many many more!

Story first published: Tuesday, December 12, 2017, 16:12 [IST]
