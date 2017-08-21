 »   »   » Superstars Don't Look At Box Office Collections Says Kabir Khan

Director Kabir Khan says superstars like Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan don't bother about how much money each others films have made at the box office.

Kabir's last directorial venture Tubelight reportedly did a business of Rs 119 crore and the director says people in Bollywood are not bothered about numbers and it is all created by the media.

"I don't think Salman is looking at what numbers Shahrukh Khans film did and vice versa. They all are superstars in their own space. Some films may work sometimes and sometimes some films don't. But they are all huge stars. I think its the race created by media, its fun to read. I dont think in reality it exits," he told PTI.

The Ek Tha Tiger helmer appreciates the work of other directors and says competition doesnt exist between them.

"We enjoy each others films. When I see the work of other directors, I feel inspired. I don't think there is any unhealthy rivalry between the directors. There is a general camaraderie.

"I wish I could make Dangal, its a lovely story. We had the story in front of us, we did not pick it up. It's a story that I would have loved to narrate. I love Raju ji (Rajkumar Hirani), he is my favourite filmmaker. I love watching his films," he adds.

Kabir is known for making films with political backdrops. Ask him if he would attempt a mass entertainer, Kabir says, "We need to redefine entertainment. Audience today is reacting to films that are entertaining like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, PK and Dangal. Five years ago, these films wouldnt be defined as entertainers.''

"But such movies are appreciated and are commercially successful as audiences are enjoying them."