 »   »   » BEWARE OF THEM! Sushant Singh Rajput & Bhumi Pednekar To Soon Turn Dacoits?

At a time when most of our B-town celebs prefer to stay safe when it comes to films, Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar believe in doing content driven cinema and never fail to surprise us with different films.

Sushant Turns Chambal Ka Dacoit Reportedly, 'Udta Punjab' fame director Abhishek Chaubey's next film revolves around Chambal dacoits and is set in the 1970s with Sushant Singh Rajput playing the lead role. Bhumi Pednekar To Play His Love Interest As per a Mirror report, the makers have roped in Bhumi Pednekar to essay Sushant's lady love in the film. Buzz is that she too plays a dacoit. Film To Be Shot In Chambal Ravines The report further reads, "The film will be shot in the Chambal ravines and will roll early next year. Abhishek and his team has already begun scouting for locations." The Horror Stories Of Chambal Sudip Sharma who has co-written this film with Abhishek was quoted as saying, "Some of them have more than 80 murder charges on them. Everyone has heard horror stories about the dacoits of Chambal but I've realised the reality is quite different from what Hindi films portray. We aim to capture that reality." Bhumi And Sushant's Upcoming Films Bhumi Pednekar has two back to back releases with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan. She will also feature in Zoya Akhtar's next which is part of an anthology of four shorts directed by her, Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, and Dibakar Banerjee.

