 »   »   » BEWARE OF THEM! Sushant Singh Rajput & Bhumi Pednekar To Soon Turn Dacoits?

At a time when most of our B-town celebs prefer to stay safe when it comes to films, Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar believe in doing content driven cinema and never fail to surprise us with different films.
Sushant Turns Chambal Ka Dacoit
Reportedly, 'Udta Punjab' fame director Abhishek Chaubey's next film revolves around Chambal dacoits and is set in the 1970s with Sushant Singh Rajput playing the lead role.
Bhumi Pednekar To Play His Love Interest
As per a Mirror report, the makers have roped in Bhumi Pednekar to essay Sushant's lady love in the film. Buzz is that she too plays a dacoit.
Film To Be Shot In Chambal Ravines
The report further reads, "The film will be shot in the Chambal ravines and will roll early next year. Abhishek and his team has already begun scouting for locations."
The Horror Stories Of Chambal
Sudip Sharma who has co-written this film with Abhishek was quoted as saying, "Some of them have more than 80 murder charges on them. Everyone has heard horror stories about the dacoits of Chambal but I've realised the reality is quite different from what Hindi films portray. We aim to capture that reality."
