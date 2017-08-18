 »   »   » CONVERSATIONS & MORE! Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan Start Their Preparation For 'Kedarnath'

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is all ready to plunge into Bollywood opposite Sushant Singh Rajput with Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming film Kedarnath.

The duo have already began preparations for the film in full swing and the latest picture shared by the filmmaker says it all. Have a look at it here-

Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan Captured In A Candid Mood Abhishek shared a picture on his Twitter handle where the lead pair of his film, Sushant and Sara are busy with script reading sessions. Sushant Singh Rajput - Sara Ali Khan are READING SCRIPT of Kedarnath TOGETHER ! | FilmiBeat Sushant To Play A Tourist Escort As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the 'Raabta' actor plays a tourist escort who carries the pilgrims and their luggage helping them reaching the destination. Sushant And Sara Make A Fresh Pair Onscreen Producer Ekta Kapoor was earlier quoted as saying to TOI, "When we heard the story, we knew this was it. It's Sara's debut opposite Sushant. That makes it a fresh pair and adds an edge to the project. 'Kedarnath' is an emotional, yet riveting story that blends India's beauty with a love story from the heartland." Sushant On Reports Suggesting That Sara's Mom Is Interfering With Her Daughter's Bollywood Debut "Untrue, the script hasn't changed a bit from the one I was given and said ‘yes' to the first time. I'm honest and 100 per cent professional. So, there's absolutely no interference from any parent or friend. Everyone involved is trying to do their best." Sara's Step Mom Kareena Too Goes Gaga Over Sara's Bollywood Debut While speaking to PTI, Bebo had said, I am sure she is going to be supremely talented. She has it in her genes, she is looking gorgeous. I truly believe that with her beauty and her talent, she is going to rock the industry for sure.

Well, hearing such words, even we can't wait to see Sara weaving magic on the big screen!